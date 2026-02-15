Within a ten-kilometre-wide strip, Swiss (and German) farmers are allowed to cultivate farmland and export it duty-free. IMAGO/dieBildmanufaktur

Swiss farmers are cultivating more and more arable land beyond the border - and collecting EU subsidies. However, they sell their products duty-free in Switzerland. Now the Baden Farmers' Association is sounding the alarm.

Oliver Kohlmaier

Swiss farmers benefit from an old regulation in the German border region: they are allowed to cultivate land there and export the products to Switzerland duty-free. However, they also receive EU subsidies for cultivation. This has been causing trouble in the Baden border region for years.

The dispute is now flaring up again ahead of the elections in the German state of Baden-Württemberg. Farmers are turning to politicians and demanding action. In an open letter, the Baden Farmers' Association denounces the "Swiss land grab" and speaks of unequal treatment of German farmers in the High Rhine region.

"It is unacceptable that Swiss farms benefit from duty-free status and at the same time receive EU subsidies without being subject to the same controls as German farms," the letter states. If European money is paid out, European rules must also apply.

The EU would be subsidizing the "bargain farmers" twice over, it continues - and would be laughed at in the Swiss media: "The EU is being portrayed as a laughing stock, throwing money at the already highly subsidized EU opponents in Swiss agriculture".

Equal rights apply to Germans - but it's not worth it

What exactly is it about? The German-Swiss agreement dates back to 1958. It allows Swiss farmers to cultivate farmland within a ten-kilometer-wide strip and export it duty-free. German farmers are entitled to the same rights. However, only farmers from Switzerland benefit from this.

For farmers in Baden, on the other hand, the agreement is not worthwhile. They would have to pay more money to buy or lease land in Switzerland, but then sell their produce in Germany, where prices for agricultural products are much lower than in Switzerland.

However, the "Südkurier " newspaper writes that Swiss farmers refer to the EU subsidies as "Schoklädle". However, farmers are already making high profits as a result of the agreement. In the border region, almost 6000 hectares of land are now farmed by Swiss farmers.