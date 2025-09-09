The closure of Limmatbeck AG with six branches in Zurich and Aargau came as a surprise: from one day to the next, 55 employees lost their jobs and there was talk on social media of an "era coming to an end". However, the bankruptcy is not an isolated case, but part of a larger development, as SRF reports.
According to the industry association Schweizer Bäcker-Confiseure (SBC), there were still over 2,500 traditional bakeries in Switzerland in 2000. Today there are just over 1200 - less than half. Statistically, this means that a bakery disappears almost every week.
Tradition under pressure
There are many reasons for this development. According to Claudia Vernocchi, Deputy Director of the SBC, in addition to financial bottlenecks, location problems and a lack of successors in family businesses also play a role. "But we shouldn't forget that there are also some very successful businesses," she emphasizes to SRF.
But the competition is tough. Supermarkets, petrol station stores and discounters are increasingly relying on baked goods made from imported ready-made dough. Last year, over 161,000 tons of such products were imported into Switzerland - an increase of 50 percent in ten years. "Imports of ready-made doughs are a problem because they compete with the handmade products in our factories," says Vernocchi.
A new declaration requirement has been in force since this year: baked goods must be clearly labeled so that customers can identify their origin. The industry hopes that this will raise awareness of local products - and perhaps also help to save one or two bakeries.