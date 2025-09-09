More and more bakeries are closing down - why is that? IMAGO/Silas Stein

A bakery disappears in Switzerland almost every week. According to SRF, around 1,300 businesses have closed in the last 25 years - not least because of cheap competition from abroad.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The number of bakeries in Switzerland has more than halved since 2000.

The reasons for this are financial problems, a lack of successors and strong competition from baked goods.

Around 50 bakeries close every year and the downward trend continues. Show more

The closure of Limmatbeck AG with six branches in Zurich and Aargau came as a surprise: from one day to the next, 55 employees lost their jobs and there was talk on social media of an "era coming to an end". However, the bankruptcy is not an isolated case, but part of a larger development, as SRF reports.

According to the industry association Schweizer Bäcker-Confiseure (SBC), there were still over 2,500 traditional bakeries in Switzerland in 2000. Today there are just over 1200 - less than half. Statistically, this means that a bakery disappears almost every week.

Tradition under pressure

There are many reasons for this development. According to Claudia Vernocchi, Deputy Director of the SBC, in addition to financial bottlenecks, location problems and a lack of successors in family businesses also play a role. "But we shouldn't forget that there are also some very successful businesses," she emphasizes to SRF.

But the competition is tough. Supermarkets, petrol station stores and discounters are increasingly relying on baked goods made from imported ready-made dough. Last year, over 161,000 tons of such products were imported into Switzerland - an increase of 50 percent in ten years. "Imports of ready-made doughs are a problem because they compete with the handmade products in our factories," says Vernocchi.

A new declaration requirement has been in force since this year: baked goods must be clearly labeled so that customers can identify their origin. The industry hopes that this will raise awareness of local products - and perhaps also help to save one or two bakeries.