The Limmatbeck bakery chain in Zurich's Limmat Valley is history: all six locations will be closed with immediate effect and 55 employees will lose their jobs. Managing Director Patrick Binder said goodbye to his staff in a letter.

The smell of fresh bread and croissants will no longer be available in Zurich's Limmat Valley: The Limmatbeck bakery chain closed its six locations in Dietikon, Spreitenbach, Oberengstringen, Neuenhof and Embrach for good on Sunday lunchtime.

As Blick reports, the decision came as a complete surprise to the workforce. Around 55 people - including sales assistants, bakers, confectioners and drivers - are out of a job overnight.

In a letter sent to the employees a few days earlier, managing director Patrick Binder explained that operations would cease on September 7. "You are released from your duties as of that day," the letter reads. At the same time, he asked employees to return their keys and work badges by Sunday.

Owner has also disappeared

According to Blick, Binder justified the liquidation with "constantly rising costs and drastically declining sales". His own absence due to illness also exacerbated the situation. Without him, the company was "incapable of acting", he writes. In addition, partners, suppliers and even the Board of Directors had lost confidence.

Limmatbeck AG, founded in 2013, had emerged from a baking tradition of over twenty years. According to Binder, plans to sell individual parts of the business came to nothing as they were not compatible with the company's structures.

After the closure, the owner himself appears to have gone into hiding: According to Blick, the telephone numbers have been switched off and his cell phone can no longer be reached.