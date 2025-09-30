  1. Residential Customers
Conditional prison sentence Bakery sales clerk steals 88,000 francs from the till

Oliver Kohlmaier

30.9.2025

A young woman stole tens of thousands of francs from her employer's till over a period of years.
KEYSTONE/Christian Beutler (Archivbild)

Around 88,000 francs in three years: A saleswoman in a bakery stole money from her employer's till for years. Now she has been sentenced.

30.09.2025, 20:21

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A sales clerk stole around 88,000 francs from the till of a bakery in the canton of Fribourg over a period of three years.
  • The woman had previously got into financial difficulties due to a personal loan.
  • She had transferred 25,000 francs to her then partner in Turkey. He had stated that he wanted to build a house for the two of them. However, she never saw the money again.
  • The Tafers District Court sentenced her to a conditional prison sentence of eight months for commercial theft, violation of the Narcotics Act and driving while unfit to drive.
A personal loan put the young woman in financial difficulties in the canton of Fribourg - and she began to steal. Between 2020 and 2023, the sales assistant in a bakery stole a total of around 88,000 francs from her employer's till.

The 30-year-old has now been sentenced for this by the Tafers district court, as reported by the Freiburger Nachrichten newspaper. According to the report, the woman allegedly took out a loan and transferred 25,000 francs to her then partner in Turkey. He had promised to build a house for the two of them. The money is now gone, and the house has not been built either.

In order to pay off her debts, the accused repeatedly took money from the bakery's till. Initially only 100 or 200 francs a week, and eventually more and more. However, her employer became suspicious and informed the police.

Eight-month conditional prison sentence

The woman also came into conflict with the law in other ways. After suffering from increasing stomach problems due to her financial worries, but the prescribed medication had no effect, she tried cannabis. Eventually she was stopped by the police while driving - and was convicted.

The Tafers police court convicted the woman of commercial theft, violation of the Narcotics Act and driving while unfit to drive.

She received a conditional prison sentence of eight months with a probationary period of two years. She also received a fine of 150 francs. She must also pay back 70,000 francs to her employer.

