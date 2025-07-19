A Ballermann tourist makes serious accusations against a brothel on Schinkenstrasse. Clara Margais/dpa (Symbolbild)

After visiting a brothel, a young tourist from Germany goes to the police. He makes serious accusations. However, it's a case of statement against statement.

The police on Mallorca have arrested a prostitute and a bouncer from a brothel who allegedly raped and cheated a young German tourist from the Ballermann. The alleged victim is 18 years old, reported the regional newspaper "Diario de Mallorca" and other media on the Spanish vacation island. A spokesperson for the national police confirmed the information.

The young tourist, whose exact origin is not known, is said to have visited the brothel on the so-called Ham Street - probably the most famous party mile on the Ballermann - with friends on Wednesday. According to their own statements, the group only had a drink there and then left. The next morning, the German was shocked when he looked at his bank account: The bar had debited him 450 euros (around 420 francs).

Victim or normal punter?

He then went to the establishment again - this time alone - to demand his money back. When he threatened to press charges, he was forcefully taken to a room by a doorman, the young man reported. There he suddenly lost consciousness. When he woke up again, he found himself naked next to a prostitute in a bed with a used condom. A short time later, he was thrown out of the brothel. He filed a complaint. The police arrested the bouncer and the prostitute a few hours later.

Both denied the accusations. Everything had been consensual, no one had forced the vacationer to do anything, they explained. An investigating judge released the two suspects under conditions. It is still unclear whether the case will go to trial. The investigation is ongoing.