After more than 100 years, a late-Gothic statue of a saint has returned to Baltschieder in the Valais. The ALPS Alpine Museum of Switzerland handed the statue over to the municipality on Monday morning before it was taken to its original location in the Baltschieder Valley.

At a ceremonial reception in front of the town hall in Baltschieder, Alps Director Beat Hächler and Nora Mathys, Head of Collections at the Alps, presented the 15th- or 16th-century figurine to Mayor Markus Nellen. In a speech, he expressed his delight

The statue was originally located in a remote mountain chapel, known as the “Hobitzu Chapel,” at an altitude of about 2,200 meters in the secluded Baltschied Valley. After the chapel was rebuilt in the 1920s, the statue was added to the museum’s collection through the efforts of Paul Montandon, an alpinist and co-founder of the Alpine Museum.

Mathys cited the return as an example of the changing approach to cultural artifacts from the Alpine regions. While many objects used to end up in museums in urban centers, their regional origins are now given greater consideration.

After a thorough review, ALPS was happy to comply with the Baltschieder community’s request to return the statue, Mathys continued. As she explained, the statue of the saint had been part of the permanent exhibition until 2012.

With the Alpine Museum’s conceptual reorientation toward more special exhibitions, the statue was no longer visible to visitors. It ended up in storage, where it remained for the past nearly 14 years. However, the goal must be to make cultural assets visible.

Antonius rather than James

As part of the repatriation process, the figure was also reexamined from an art-historical perspective. For a long time, it was believed that the statue depicted Saint James.

“However, the figure lacks the typical symbols such as the scallop shell, the pilgrim’s hat, and the pilgrim’s bag,” said art historian Carmela Kuonen, who participated in the investigation. “That is why we now tend to believe that it is a statue of Saint Anthony of Egypt, the father of Christian monasticism.”

The statue was likely crafted in southern Germany or Alsace. The history of the statue and the latest research findings are scheduled to be published in a book later this year.

In the afternoon, the approximately 500-year-old statue was flown by helicopter to its original location, where it will once again be open to the public.