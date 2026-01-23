For the time being, anyone wishing to buy disposable e-cigarettes in Geneva will still be unable to do so. The Federal Supreme Court has ruled that the sales ban will remain in effect until it issues its final ruling.

A man smokes an e-cigarette at the Geneva train station. The ban on the sale of disposable e-cigarettes remains in effect in the canton for the time being. (File photo)

In April, the Geneva Cantonal Court overturned the ban on disposable e-cigarettes that had been enacted by the cantonal parliament. The cantonal judges had upheld the appeals filed against this legal provision.

Essentially, the court held that only the federal government was authorized to enact such a ban. The Grand Council of the Canton of Geneva subsequently filed an appeal against this decision with the Federal Supreme Court. At the same time, it requested, as a precautionary measure, that the law be applied immediately.

The Federal Supreme Court interpreted this motion as a request for suspensive effect and granted it. As a result, the ban remains provisionally in effect until the Federal Supreme Court issues its final decision.