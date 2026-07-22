For the time being, swimmers are still allowed to wear long swimwear and burkinis at public swimming pools in the Canton of Geneva. The Geneva courts have temporarily blocked a controversial ban.

Burkinis will remain permitted in Geneva's swimming pools for the time being. The cantonal court has temporarily suspended a controversial ban. (File photo)

The Constitutional Chamber of the Geneva Court of Justice granted suspensive effect to the appeal filed by “Coordination for an Inclusive Baden” and suspended the regulation until a decision is reached on the merits of the case.

This step is intended to ensure access to the pools during the summer, especially in light of the heat wave, Meriam Mastour, the initiative’s organizer, told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Wednesday. She thus confirmed a report by the French-Swiss radio and television station RTS and the newspaper “Tribune de Genève.”

In its decision issued on Monday, the Constitutional Chamber noted that, at first glance, the petitioners had raised valid objections regarding potential infringements on several fundamental rights. Excluding individuals who wish to cover themselves for religious reasons, out of a sense of modesty, or for health reasons could cause a disadvantage during the summer season that would be difficult to remedy.

The court further noted that the Geneva Grand Council, which had adopted the provision in effect since May, did not cite any specific reason for its immediate application. The only argument cited was the desire to standardize the rules. The appeal will now be reviewed on its merits.

SVP Motion

The amendment to the law on public swimming pools requires swimwear that ends above the knees and leaves the arms uncovered. The bill stems from a motion by the SVP that was originally intended to restrict the wearing of burkinis.

In Parliament, however, the text was worded in more general terms. The Geneva State Council had spoken out against the amendment, describing it as a violation of personal freedom and municipal autonomy.

The cities of Vernier, Meyrin, Carouge, Lancy, and Geneva have also filed a complaint against the law. Like the Coalition for Inclusive Swimming—which comprises about a dozen organizations—they criticize in particular the lack of a clear public interest, the potential health consequences of a ban on UV-protective clothing, and a violation of personal freedom.