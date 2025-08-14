Ailing infrastructure, economic woes: the head of Deutsche Bahn, Richard Lutz, is fired. Punctuality plummeted under his leadership, which is also being felt in Switzerland.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you After more than eight years at the helm of Deutsche Bahn, CEO Richard Lutz has to step down.

Under Lutz's leadership, the economic situation at Deutsche Bahn became increasingly dramatic.

Passengers cannot count on a short-term improvement in punctuality and infrastructure. Show more

Richard Lutz, head of Deutsche Bahn, has to leave early. The 61-year-old will only lead the company until a successor has been found, as announced by the German Federal Minister of Transport, Patrick Schnieder.

Lutz's contract actually runs until 2027, but the head of Deutsche Bahn has been under fire for months - the economic and operational crisis in which the company has been mired for years is too great.

A Deutsche Bahn spokeswoman said: "Dr. Richard Lutz will continue to be available as managing director until the successor at the top of Deutsche Bahn AG has been found."

Punctuality plummeted under Lutz

Under Lutz's leadership, Deutsche Bahn slid from one negative headline to the next, with political decision-makers repeatedly calling for the Group to be broken up. Most recently, the dilapidated and broken infrastructure caused major problems.

Punctuality on long-distance services plummeted from 78.5 percent in 2017 to 62.5 percent last year. This also had an impact on Switzerland. SBB sometimes stopped delayed German ICE trains at the border so as not to jeopardize its own punctuality.

Significant improvements are not yet in sight. The railroad is also in financial difficulties - the federally owned company has been in the red for years.

Poor balance sheet as rail boss

Lutz has headed the federally owned group since the beginning of 2017. Before that, he was DB's Chief Financial Officer from 2010 to 2017. The 61-year-old from the Palatinate region of Germany has worked for the Group since 1994 and knows the company and the industry better than many others. But that has no longer helped him.

In order to fundamentally tackle the problems, Lutz launched a restructuring concept in 2024, which aims to improve the infrastructure, rail operations and profitability of the railroad over three years. Among other things, thousands of jobs are to be cut.

Above all, the infrastructure is to be made fit again with around 40 general refurbishments on particularly important routes. The concept always envisages a complete closure of the line for several months in order to be able to carry out the most thorough renovation possible during this time. After that, there should be significantly less disruption on the routes and no further construction sites for several years.

Lutz is not solely responsible

Lutz is - of course - not solely responsible for the misery. His predecessors were also not very successful in their interactions with the respective transport ministers. The problems with the infrastructure are also due to the fact that too little has been invested in renovation and maintenance over the decades - not to mention new construction and expansion.

It is still unclear who will succeed Lutz. There has already been speculation about numerous candidates in recent months. Passengers hoping for a short-term improvement in the operational situation with the departure of Lutz are likely to be disappointed. Even critics of the railroad management admit that the problems are more profound.