Bangladesh's President Mohammed Shahabuddin, who was an ally of the ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has announced his resignation.

ARCHIVE – Tarique Rahman (right), chairman of the right-wing conservative Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), is sworn in as Prime Minister of Bangladesh by President Mohammed Shahabuddin (left) in the National Parliament. Shahabuddin announced his resignation on July 24, 2026. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP/dpa

Shahabuddin, 76, cited health reasons for his decision in a letter to Parliament Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, said a presidential spokesperson in Dhaka. Due to various health conditions, he is no longer able to carry out his official duties, either physically or mentally. The head of state of this South Asian country primarily plays a ceremonial role, separate from day-to-day politics.

Shahabuddin had been president since April 2023; his term was set to expire in 2028. He had been elected president by Parliament as the candidate of Hasina’s Awami League. Despite Hasina’s political downfall nearly two years ago, he remained in office. Speaker of Parliament Ahmad will serve as acting president, assuming Shahabuddin’s former post until a new president is elected.

Hasina's Exile in India

Hasina, who had been acting in an increasingly authoritarian manner, fled to India in early August 2024 following mass protests against the government and clashes between demonstrators and security forces; India has been providing her with protection ever since.

In February of this year, Tarique Rahman, a longtime opposition politician and chairman of the right-wing conservative Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), assumed the office of head of government. His party had won the parliamentary election by a wide margin over the country’s largest Islamist party, the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.