The error affected a so-called dollar stablecoin of the payment service Paypal (Paypal USD), which works together with Paxos. (archive image) Keystone

A technical error in an internal transaction by the payment service provider Paypal and its partner Paxos generated digital currency worth 300 trillion US dollars in the short term - more than the entire global economic output.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Due to an internal transaction error, Paypal stablecoins worth 300 trillion US dollars were temporarily generated.

According to publisher Paxos, the surplus units were immediately destroyed and customer funds were never at risk.

The incident has triggered new discussions about security standards in the crypto market. Show more

Some pocket calculators are no longer able to calculate such sums: Due to an oversight, units of a digital currency with a theoretical value of 300 trillion dollars have been generated.

The issuing company Paxos announced that the error occurred during an internal transaction and was discovered immediately. The surplus units were therefore destroyed.

A so-called dollar stablecoin from the payment service Paypal (Paypal USD), which works together with Paxos, was affected. Stablecoins are linked to a traditional currency. This means that one unit of Paypal USD can be bought or sold for one dollar.

More than the entire global economic output

The amount of 300 trillion dollars was visible in the Etherscan platform, where transactions with digital currencies can be tracked. Previously, there had been transactions with a value of 300 million dollars, which immediately led observers to suspect a mistake. A few hours later, Paxos emphasized that there had been no cyberattack and that customers had nothing to fear.

However, the incident raises new questions about security precautions in the market for digital currencies. After all, the error suddenly resulted in a sum of money that puts the entire global economy in the shade. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates its total output for this year at a good 117 trillion dollars. Another comparison that underlines the dimensions: according to estimates by the US Federal Reserve, a total of around 2.32 trillion dollars were in circulation last year.