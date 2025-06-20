Two months after the crime, the handcuffs click: The Fribourg cantonal police arrest a pair of thieves. Kantonspolizei Freiburg

A bank employee and her boyfriend steal several hundred thousand francs from a bank vault. But the Fribourg and Zurich cantonal police and a sniffer dog track them down.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Several hundred thousand francs disappear from a bank vault in the canton of Fribourg.

Around two months later, the Zurich cantonal police arrest a couple and seize the loot in a house in the canton of Zurich.

A police dog tracked down the loot, of which only a few thousand francs were missing. Show more

In April, a bank in the canton of Fribourg is missing several hundred thousand francs. The bank reported the theft to the cantonal police, who began an investigation. They work together with their colleagues in the canton of Zurich. And for good reason.

Two months later, the handcuffs snap shut in the canton of Zurich.

The woman is a bank employee. The fact that she had helped herself to one of her employer's safes is not explicitly stated in the Fribourg police report. But it is obvious. The police explain that they cannot provide any more information as the investigation is ongoing.

What is certain is that a police dog tracked down the loot in a house in the canton of Zurich. Only a few thousand francs are missing. The couple confessed. The police have arrested them.