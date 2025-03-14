The Fribourg cantonal police are searching for the suspected perpetrator. Symbolbild: Keystone

In an armed bank robbery on Friday in Châtel-St-Denis, Fribourg, a man stole several thousand francs. He was able to flee with his loot.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A man entered the bank shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday, according to the Fribourg cantonal police. He threatened the employee with a pistol. The robber fled in an unknown direction with the stolen money - several thousand francs.

No one was injured in the robbery, according to the police statement. The police are now searching for the alleged perpetrator. Corresponding investigations are underway. The police are also looking for witnesses.

According to the police, the perpetrator is between 60 and 70 years old and was wearing a painter's suit and a light-up gilet.