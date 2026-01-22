When filing a tax return, many details have to be backed up with bank statements. KEYSTONE

A tax statement - especially a digital e-tax statement - makes completing the tax return much easier because accounts and securities are automatically transferred. However, it often costs money.

A tax statement from the bank makes it much easier to complete the annual tax return. It is even easier with an e-tax statement. For bank customers, the costs for the service range from free to several hundred francs, as a compilation by the comparison service Moneyland.ch shows.

Thanks to the tax statement, taxpayers no longer have to collect and transfer all their accounts and securities to their tax return, explains Moneyland.ch in an online article updated on Thursday. Only a few values need to be entered per bank. The digital version of the e-tax statement even enters all the information in the right place on the electronic tax return.

The e-tax statement not only contains information on the account balance and the value of the securities portfolio at the end of the tax year. It also lists all interest or dividend income as well as purchases and sales of securities during the year. In addition, it often contains details of mortgage or personal debts and interest paid.

Varying conditions

Such tax statements are now accepted by tax offices in all cantons in Switzerland. They are being offered by an increasing number of banks, although not all of them yet. The conditions can vary: While some offer the tax statement free of charge as standard, other institutions may charge a fee.

According to the Moneyland analysis, the cantonal banks of Aargau, Lucerne and Schwyz, as well as Bank Valiant, are among the institutions that offer free tax statements to all their customers as standard.

Free with an advisory mandate

At most financial institutions, however, the offer is linked to the purchase of certain banking products. Raiffeisen banks, for example, require an asset management or advisory mandate in order to receive a free tax statement. Without a mandate, however, a tax statement is charged at CHF 86.50, as recommended by the Raiffeisen head office.

At ZKB or the major bank UBS, the delivery of a tax statement is also linked to the purchase of certain advisory or asset management products. Without these, the document can be expensive under certain circumstances: At UBS, a tax statement can cost between CHF 100 and CHF 250, depending on the number of items, and at ZKB it can cost up to CHF 300.

Online platforms

Customers of online trading platforms also have to pay for the tax statement: Swissquote, for example, charges a flat rate of 91.90 francs. At Trade Direct, the costs are calculated per position (CHF 10.85), with a minimum amount (CHF 43.25) being due.

In principle, Postfinance offers customers the e-tax statement free of charge, with one exception: anyone using Postfinance E-Trading has to pay a flat fee of 97.30 francs.

The Post subsidiary considers the fee to be justified: Obtaining the data, determining the tax values and creating the e-tax statements involves effort "with a product scope of over 2 million possible titles", it says on request.