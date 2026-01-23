In Switzerland, the number of corporate bankruptcies rose sharply in the first half of 2026. The increase is partly due to economic factors and partly to a change in the law.

In the first six months of 2026, the number of bankruptcies in Switzerland rose by 55 percent. (File photo)

Company Formations Bankruptcies are rising sharply in the first half of the year, partly due to a change in the law

This is because, starting in early 2025, public creditors such as tax and social security agencies will be required to enforce outstanding claims more consistently through collection proceedings. This explains part of the increase, the business information service Dun & Bradstreet announced on Wednesday.

Specifically, corporate insolvencies rose by just under 55 percent to 7,496 cases in the first six months. This is the highest level since 1994—that is, in over 30 years. If this trend continues, the total for the year could reach a record high of around 15,000 insolvencies, up from just under 11,900 in the previous year.

“The increase in Switzerland is only partly due to economic factors,” Dirk Radetzki, Senior Vice President of Global Transformation & Business Development at Dun & Bradstreet Germany, is quoted as saying in the press release. As a result, the data is no longer comparable to that of previous years. Some of the cases recorded today would never have ended up in bankruptcy proceedings under the old rules.

From an economic perspective, according to Radetzki, the continued high cost of financing, along with weaker demand in parts of the construction, retail, and hospitality sectors, is driving the rise in bankruptcies.

Skilled Trades, Hospitality, and Retail Have the Most Bankruptcies

At the industry level, the skilled trades (1,053), the hospitality industry (770), and retail (626) reported the highest number of insolvencies. However, the number of insolvencies has increased in virtually all sectors with the exception of construction. In percentage terms, the number of cases grew most sharply in the printing and publishing industry, as well as in the utilities and transportation sectors.

From a regional perspective, all cantons except Schwyz recorded more insolvencies than in the same period last year.

It is also striking that established companies were more severely affected by insolvencies than newer ones. Companies with more than ten years of market presence suffered the most, followed by those that have been active in the market for between five and ten years. Dun & Bradstreet concludes that the longer a company has been in the market, the greater its risk of becoming insolvent in the current environment.

“The fact that nearly all cantons and industries in Switzerland are being affected at the same time is unusual and reinforces the impression of a systemic rather than an industry-specific effect,” said Radetzki. The legislative reform is bringing to light those cases that have long been operating at their economic limits—often long-established businesses with little room to absorb further burdens.