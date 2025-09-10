People who want to get money quickly are getting fewer and fewer loans. IMAGO/CHROMORANGE

In Switzerland, more consumer loans were rejected in 2024 than ever before. Last year, 35.5% of all applications failed.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Last year, more consumer loans were rejected in Switzerland than ever before. According to the comparison portal kreditvergleich.ch, more than one in three consumer loan applications were rejected.

The rejection rate of 35.5% is "a historic high", according to the company. In the previous year, the rejection rate was 30.8 percent. The comparison portal is based on figures from the Central Office for Credit Information (ZEK).

At the same time, the total volume of current consumer credit agreements has also fallen noticeably. This is a "clear" indication that the more restrictive lending practices are also having an impact on the market.

Weak creditworthiness often results in a no

Specifically, the current consumer credit volume amounted to around CHF 4.15 billion in 2024. In 2023, it was still at 4.79 billion. The number of active credit agreements also shrank to 116,716 in 2024, which corresponds to a decline of almost 10 percent.

The combination of an increased rejection rate and a falling credit volume indicates a clear trend, according to the portal. Credit providers are increasingly focusing on risk minimization and rejecting applications with weak or uncertain creditworthiness more frequently.

The company sees further reasons in the higher cost of living. The high inflation in the meantime as well as uncertainties on the job market have led to many households no longer being able to afford a consumer loan.