Former US President Barack Obama has won his third Emmy. The 64-year-old was recognized for his narrator role in the Netflix documentary series "Our Oceans" in the "Best Narrator" category, as announced by the US Television Academy on Sunday evening (local time).
In the five-part documentary series, Obama presents the different oceans of the world. The former US President beat Tom Hanks, David Attenborough, Idris Elba and Phoebe Waller-Bridge to win the award. Obama had previously won two Emmys in this category for the Netflix documentary series "Our Great National Parks" and "Working: What We Do All Day".
The Emmys are the most important television awards in the USA. The winners in the main categories will be announced at a gala in Los Angeles on September 14. The first awards in various technical and creative categories will be presented before then.