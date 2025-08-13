Actors Ryan Gosling (l) and Margot Robbie attend the premiere of the film "Barbie". Archivbild: Keystone

Following threats of violence against public service workers, the French town of Noisy-le-Sec has canceled a planned screening of the film "Barbie". In a post on the X platform on Wednesday, French Culture Minister Rachida Dati complained of a "serious program intervention that excludes families and children from a cultural activity". She announced that she would take legal action.

The mayor of the city, Olivier Sarrabeyrouse from the French Communist Party (PCF), expressed his regret on Monday that "a small group from the neighborhood, under pressure from one individual, used their energy to prevent the screening of this film". The free open-air cinema event should have taken place last Friday.

According to Sarrabeyrouse's statement, the disruptive group's threats were based on "flimsy arguments" that were evidence of politically motivated "obscurantism and fundamentalism".

Aggressive mood

He told the French newspaper "Le Parisien" that young people told the employees during the set-up that they would prevent the screening and destroy the equipment. The opponents said that the film advocated homosexuality and violated the integrity of women. Because the situation was very aggressive, the employees called the mayor. He then decided to cancel the event.

The colorful satire "Barbie" by US director Greta Gerwig from 2023 was a worldwide success. The film tells the story of how the iconic doll Barbie (played by Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) briefly leave their home in Barbieland and enter the real world.