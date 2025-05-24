Barbie dolls are known for reflecting social norms. KEYSTONE

A study shows how Barbie's foot shape has changed over the years. While almost everyone wore high heels when the Barbie doll was introduced, only around 40 percent do today.

No time? blue News summarizes for you More and more Barbies are wearing flat shoes instead of high heels.

Especially sporty Barbies and those with a recognizable profession wear flat shoes.

Researchers see the trend towards flat shoes as a positive sign. Show more

The Barbie doll, which has walked around the world on tiptoes and in high heels since its introduction in 1959, has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years: More and more Barbie dolls are wearing flat shoes. This is shown by a recently published study from Australia, which analyzed 2750 Barbie models from 1959 to 2024.

The results show that in the first ten years after their introduction, all Barbie models stood on their front foot without the heel touching the ground. In the period from 2020 to June 2024, only 40 percent of dolls wore high heels. Sporty Barbies in particular or those with a recognizable profession predominantly wear flat shoes, while fashion-oriented models continue to wear high heels.

"Barbie decides for herself about her body"

According to the authors, Barbie is known for reflecting social norms. The Barbie doll has often been criticized for her unnaturally narrow waist and overlong legs - she promotes stereotypes and is not a suitable role model for girls. The researchers see the fact that Barbie is now increasingly opting for practical footwear as a positive sign. "Barbie makes self-determined decisions about her body," they write. It is also important to allow women to choose the right footwear.

Mattel, the manufacturer of the Barbie doll, explained that the past decade has been the "most ambitious yet" in the development of product design. The aim is for every child to be able to see themselves in a Barbie, which is why the variety of skin colors, hair colors, body types and foot positions has been expanded.

More videos from the department