Chocolate manufacturer Barry Callebaut, which is struggling with a slump in sales, wants to return to stronger growth with a new strategy.

With the "Focus for Growth" action plan, the Group is focusing its activities on ten particularly important markets and five strategic growth areas.

At the same time, operational processes are to be improved and customer service strengthened, as the company announced on Tuesday.

The strategy of Hein Schumacher, who has been CEO since January, focuses on major global customers, regional food manufacturers, the gourmet business, selected specialty products and cocoa powder with higher added value. Barry Callebaut intends to focus more on premium segments and expand its range of differentiated chocolate and cocoa solutions. The company sees growth potential particularly in attractive emerging markets such as Brazil and Indonesia.

The Group has announced targeted investments in production capacities and customer service for the ten priority markets. One focus is on North America. Several sites are to be expanded there. Barry Callebaut also wants to simplify processes, improve digital management and strengthen collaboration along the entire value chain.

Realignment after a phase of market distortions

Schumacher spoke of a realignment following a phase of extraordinary market distortions. The first step is to stabilize the foundations of the business and improve service quality. Growth should then be accelerated with higher-margin and more differentiated products.

Barry Callebaut has been suffering for several quarters from record-high cocoa prices, which are curbing customer demand. At the same time, the Group has recently been struggling with supply bottlenecks and operational difficulties. Former Unilever CEO Schumacher has been at the helm of the company since January 2026 and is expected to turn things around after several weak years.