A base jumper collided with the terrain during his jump in Lauterbrunnen BE on Friday. He suffered such serious injuries that he died at the scene of the accident.

Last Friday, a base jumper had a fatal accident in Lauterbrunnen.

After jumping off the so-called nose, the man got into difficulties and hit the ground.

Lauterbrunnen, with its 400-metre-high vertical rock faces, attracts a particularly large number of base jumpers. To date, over 60 jumpers have had fatal accidents during several hundred jumps per year. Show more

The man had started from the "Nose" jump site, as reported by the Bern cantonal police on Sunday. He then got into difficulties for reasons that are still unclear and hit the ground.

Third parties witnessed the incident and immediately initiated resuscitation. Despite this, the extreme sportsman succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

According to the police, there are indications of the man's identity, but formal identification is still pending. The circumstances of the accident are being investigated.

According to a list kept by the base jumping community itself, over 60 jumpers have died in accidents in the Lauterbrunnen Valley to date. Hundreds travel to this sporting hotspot every year to jump from the vertical rock faces, which are up to 400 meters high.

