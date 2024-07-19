The base jumper crashed here in Stechelberg. Kapo Bern

A base jumper had a fatal accident in the Bernese Oberland on Thursday afternoon. The 39-year-old Swiss man died in Stechelberg (municipality of Lauterbrunnen), as reported by the Bern cantonal police on Friday.

According to the information available so far, the man had jumped from the "High Melchstuhl" jump site with a wingsuit. For an unknown reason, he got into difficulties and collided with the terrain. The body was located during a search flight. The police are investigating under the direction of the Office of the Attorney General.

