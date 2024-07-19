  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Police investigate Base jumper killed in an accident in the Bernese Oberland

SDA

19.7.2024 - 14:55

The base jumper crashed here in Stechelberg.
The base jumper crashed here in Stechelberg.
Kapo Bern

A base jumper has had a fatal accident in the Bernese Oberland. The 39-year-old Swiss man ran into problems and collided with the terrain.

19.7.2024 - 14:55

A base jumper had a fatal accident in the Bernese Oberland on Thursday afternoon. The 39-year-old Swiss man died in Stechelberg (municipality of Lauterbrunnen), as reported by the Bern cantonal police on Friday.

According to the information available so far, the man had jumped from the "High Melchstuhl" jump site with a wingsuit. For an unknown reason, he got into difficulties and collided with the terrain. The body was located during a search flight. The police are investigating under the direction of the Office of the Attorney General.

SDA

More from the department

France. Paris police attacker previously killed teenager

FranceParis police attacker previously killed teenager

Accidents. Climber killed in an accident in the Saanenland

AccidentsClimber killed in an accident in the Saanenland

Latest news. Strong earthquake in Chile

Latest newsStrong earthquake in Chile