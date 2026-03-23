In the new Roche research building in Basel, up to 250 people are working on human model systems for the development of medicines. Keystone

The pharmaceutical company Roche opened the research building for the Institute of Human Biology (IHB) in Basel on Monday. Group management inaugurated Building 92 for human model systems together with Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider

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Among other things, Roche is working there on the development of organoids. These replicas of human tissue are intended to provide new insights into the development of medicines and reduce dependence on animal testing. A robot in Building 92 is able to automatically provide thousands of organoids for research purposes, as IHB Co-Director Matthias Lütolf explained during a media tour of the building.

The research center is a completely renovated building from the year 2000, in which Roche invested 100 million Swiss francs, as site manager Jürg Erismann explained. The research center offers 23,00 square meters of space for up to 250 researchers.