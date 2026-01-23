The University of Basel Botanical Garden has announced that the rare titan arum will soon bloom. The garden team expects this rare natural phenomenon to occur next week. The titan arum blooms for only two days.

A spectacular natural phenomenon is about to unfold at the University of Basel’s Botanical Garden: the titan arum is about to bloom.

Although the plant is growing more slowly than it did during its last flowering in June 2023, it is developing a significantly larger inflorescence, the University of Basel announced on Friday.

On the evening of the bloom, the Tropical House will open its doors to the public until 2:00 a.m. In addition, the Botanical Garden does not charge an admission fee for the tour. Anyone who doesn’t want to miss a thing can follow the flower’s development live via a webcam on the Botanical Garden’s website.

It was reported that the exact timing of the two-day blooming period is difficult to predict. It is not until late in the afternoon of the day of blooming that the team can tell whether the inflorescence is actually opening.

This endangered plant is native to the tropical rainforests of Sumatra in Indonesia. It produces the world's largest flower, which can grow to over three meters in height.

The stench attracts pollinators

On the first night, the titan arum emits an intense odor of rotting meat. This stench specifically attracts pollinators such as carrion flies, carrion beetles, and carrion bees.

Prior to this, the plant stores carbohydrates in a large underground tuber over several years before, after its single leaf has died and it has gone through a dormant phase, it produces an inflorescence. Thanks to improved horticultural knowledge and optimal conditions in the new tropical greenhouse, the plant now blooms more frequently in Basel, according to the University of Basel.