Subject of the Central Club Basel at the Cortège, the first of the "drey scheenschte Dääg" carnival days in Basel, on Monday, March 10, 2025. KEYSTONE / Georgios Kefalas

A Basel carnival parade criticized the division of society. The message is now being twisted on social media: a video of the parade has gone viral worldwide and is being interpreted as an anti-Trump demonstration.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Central Club Basel (CCB) carnival clique addressed the filter bubble communication of our time with "Mit diir reed y nit!".

A TikTok video of the CCB parade received over 23 million views. Many believed it was a political rally in Switzerland.

The US debate turned a carnival satire into a real example of misguided discourse. Show more

With its theme "Mit diir reed y nit!", the Central Club Basel (CCB) actually wanted to criticize the increasingly hardened culture of discussion - both in everyday life and in global politics. However, the message was distorted on social media. A video of the CCB carnival parade went viral on TikTok and was misunderstood in the USA as an anti-Trump demonstration.

A CCB lantern depicted US President Donald Trump on an outstretched middle finger - as a symbol of the harsh culture of conversation in world politics. In keeping with the theme, the members of the clique also wore oversized middle fingers on their heads as a larva, an exaggerated representation of today's way of communicating, which often involves more provocation than genuine dialog.

Within a few days, the clip had been viewed over 23 million times. Users on platforms such as Reddit, X and Instagram spread it further - often with their own comments that ignored the satirical carnival reference.

Irony of the misunderstanding

For Andi Meier, the clique's subject chairman, the development of the misunderstanding could hardly have been more fitting: "We wanted to show that people only talk to like-minded people - or no longer discuss things at all. Now we are experiencing exactly that: an image is thrown into a bubble, reinforcing the existing opinion - and nobody questions it," he tells blue News.

The "Central Club Basel" clique at the Basel Carnival Cortège. KEYSTONE / Georgios Kefalas

Particularly controversial: the middle finger on the lantern, on which Trump was depicted, led many to believe that it was a targeted political action against the US president. Some users were outraged and wondered how such a "demonstration" could take place in neutral Switzerland. "Some people in the US thought Switzerland was organizing a big anti-Trump demonstration with masks, drums and whistles," says Meier.

Locally anchored carnival satire

Basel Fasnacht has a long tradition of critically commenting on social and political developments. However, carnival satire is often multi-layered, locally rooted and not immediately understandable - especially for people with no connection to this form of tradition.

Donald Trump as a motif at the carnival in Basel, March 10, 2025. Screenshot TikTok @javier.camacho475

Andi Meier explains that the satire of carnival is often an interplay of language, irony and tradition: "The Basel carnival works with Schnitzelbänken, lanterns, dialect - these are subtleties that are difficult to classify outside of Switzerland. Even in Switzerland, not everyone understands every motif straight away. But because our subject had such a strong image, it lent itself to viral distribution."

What was intended as a subtle criticism of filter bubble communication in Basel was reinterpreted as a one-dimensional political campaign in the USA. It is particularly ironic that exactly what the Fasnacht clique wanted to criticize happened: "Someone sees an image, interprets it from their perspective, shares it in their bubble - and there is a new reality. That was exactly our point."

Switzerland as a projection screen for US policy

The anger over a supposed anti-Trump demonstration also shows how strongly US politics dominates the thinking of many people. The Basel middle finger was perceived in American social media circles as a direct provocation against Switzerland's own political position.

"We didn't intend to focus solely on Trump. It was about the general problem that people no longer talk to each other. Trump was just one facet, but suddenly our subject became a global anti-Trump message."

The CCB has since published a statement in English on its website to explain the context of the subject. Whether this will be enough to correct the discourse is questionable. On the internet, misunderstandings often spread faster than corrections.

Dealing with sudden attention

Will the Fasnacht clique perceive this misunderstanding as recognition or as a distorted portrayal? Andi Meier says: "At first we were simply surprised at how far it went. It shows us that we hit a nerve with our choice of subject. Fasnacht is intended to provoke and make people think - and I think we've more than achieved that."

The fact that international media have not yet sought direct contact with the clique is also an interesting observation for Meier: "There have been no inquiries from journalists in the USA. This also shows how such social media dynamics work: It's less about the truth and more about what fits in with your own world view."

And now? Will Fasnacht be more careful with subjects in future? "We won't change our themes just because it went viral this time. Fasnacht thrives on presenting things in an ironic and exaggerated way. There are taboos, of course - things like war or human suffering are not glorified. But fear of social media misunderstandings? We can't have that."