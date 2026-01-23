On Tuesday, the Basel-Landschaft Criminal Court acquitted a former immigration official of abuse of office and other charges. The court ruled that the incidents were relevant under administrative law but not under criminal law.

The court also acquitted the 49-year-old former department head of charges of coercion, racial discrimination, and breach of official secrecy.

The judge acknowledged that not everything was above board at the agency under the defendant’s leadership. He spoke of “turning a blind eye as a management principle,” citing statements from employees. However, none of these cases resulted in any legal detriment to those affected.

The borderline—and presumably also unlawful—actions at the cantonal office fell under administrative law but not within the jurisdiction of the criminal court. The judge criticized the indictment as being too vague, noting that it did not name any specific victims or cases. “Based on this, we cannot render a verdict,” said the judge.