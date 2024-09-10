Cheap and deceptively real: the Glock water pistol on Ali Express. Bild: Screenshot/Ali Express

An electronic water pistol modeled on a Glock is offered by online mail order company Ali Express. A man from Basel orders the toy. Instead of a parcel from the post office, he receives a penalty order.

Philipp Fischer

The offer from Chinese online retailer Ali Express sounds tempting for water rats with a play instinct. The store sells an electronic water pistol that is modeled on the design of a Glock pistol. The toy for "children and adults" can fire up to 32 feet "with unprecedented precision", they say. The water Glock is suitable for use in the pool or on the beach. And the water pistol is also on special offer: for just 10.49 francs. Ali Express makes no reference to an import permit in Switzerland for the deceptively realistic toy weapon.

A man from Basel ordered two of these spray guns last summer, as reported by "20 Minuten". The 42-year-old was eagerly awaiting his package. But the anticipation was in vain: instead of the toy Glock delivery, the man received a fine.

A hefty fine

The order got stuck at customs control in Zurich-Mülligen. As a result of carelessness contrary to his duty, the accused failed to take into account that the items could be mistaken for a real weapon despite their multi-colored design, according to the public prosecutor's office in Basel in its penalty order. The water pistol ordered qualifies as an imitation weapon.

The consequences of his internet order will cost the Basel resident dearly. He receives a fine of 300 francs for negligent violation of the Federal Weapons Act. He will also have to pay CHF 650 in legal costs and a conditional fine of CHF 900 with a probationary period of two years. The penalty order against the man has been legally binding since the end of August.

Similar violations of the Weapons Act occur time and again with Internet orders. Last year, 3464 adults were convicted in Switzerland, reports "20 Minuten".