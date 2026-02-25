An 87-year-old man in Basel has fallen victim to online fraudsters. Symbolbild: Keystone

Unknown persons place orders with several online stores in the name of a senior citizen from Basel. While almost all retailers give in after a complaint, Zalando hands over the claim to a Zurich debt collection agency.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A senior citizen from Basel received reminders for online orders that unknown persons had made on account in his name at five stores.

While most retailers stopped the debt collection after a complaint with a reference number, Zalando handed the claim over to a debt collection agency despite an objection.

Following criticism and an admitted internal process error, Zalando stopped the procedure and declared the claims null and void. Show more

An 83-year-old man from Riehen BS received unwelcome mail: Reminders landed in his letterbox - for purchases he never made. Unknown persons had ordered on account from five online stores in his name. The senior citizen only noticed the fraud when the payment requests arrived, as reported by the SRF consumer magazine "Espresso".

Together with his son-in-law, he filed a complaint - including a reference number for the retailers concerned. The reaction: "All the stores then stopped all debt collection", the son-in-law told "Espresso". All of them - "except Zalando".

While other retailers quickly put the case to bed, Zalando remained firm. Despite a registered objection, the online retailer hands over the debt to a Zurich debt collection agency.

Zalando takes a stand

"From this point on, it became extremely tedious," says the son-in-law. They were playing for time and apparently hoped "that we would give in at some point and pay the bills".

What is particularly offensive for the family is that the debt collection agency demanded a copy of the criminal complaint - the file number alone is not enough. For those affected, this feels like a twisting of the burden of proof: "As a non-customer, my father-in-law now has to prove that he didn't place the order."

When asked by SRF, Zalando explained that it is normally sufficient to report a case of fraud with a reference number. In this case, however, there had been "an internal process error". This had been "identified and rectified" in order to prevent delays in the future. Fraud is taken "very seriously" and the company works closely with the authorities.

In the meantime, the debt collection process has been stopped and the claims have been "declared null and void and completely canceled".