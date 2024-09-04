Two young snow leopards at Basel Zoo. Keystone

Snow leopard Vaya has died at the age of just two months. This was announced by Basel Zoo.

According to animal pathology examinations, the reason was a malformation of the hip socket, as announced by the zoo on Wednesday. Show more

Three snow leopards were born at Basel Zoo in June. One of the cubs died unexpectedly in the second month of life. According to animal pathology examinations, the reason for this was a malformation of the hip socket, as announced by the zoo on Wednesday.

The female named Vaya had lagged behind her littermates in terms of growth and showed a gait disorder of the hind limbs, which were dragged on the belly, according to the press release. This crawling gait is normal for carnivores in the first few weeks, but they should then be able to stand up. Vaya died on August 23. The final pathology report on the cause of death is still awaited.

The two brothers from the litter of three are Vakaris and Vishal. The latter had to have an operation on his eyelid and is now well again.

The triplets are the second litter of the snow leopard couple Rangi and Mekong. The Zolli had not actually received a breeding recommendation from European zoos for snow leopards this year. As their first cubs were being prepared for transportation, the older animals had to be left together for logistical reasons, which led to mating. Despite the lack of a breeding recommendation, the two new cubs are expected to be successfully placed in two years' time, according to the press release.

