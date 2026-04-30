The chemical company BASF also felt the effects of competitive pressure in the first quarter. Sales shrank by three percent year-on-year to 16 billion euros. (archive picture) Keystone

The chemical company BASF also felt the pressure of competition in the first quarter. Sales shrank by three percent year-on-year to 16 billion euros, as the DAX-listed company announced on Thursday ahead of its Annual General Meeting.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Volumes sold increased slightly. However, lower sales prices and negative currency effects, particularly from the US dollar and the Chinese renminbi, had a negative impact. Operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and special items fell by just under six percent to 2.36 billion euros.

"Without currency-related burdens of more than 100 million euros, EBITDA pre exceptionals would have reached the level of the same quarter last year," explained CFO Dirk Elvermann according to the press release.

On balance, the profit attributable to shareholders rose by just under 15 percent to 927 million euros. This is due to dividend payments from the Wintershall Dea investment. The previous year's figures were adjusted due to the planned sale of the automotive and refinish coatings business to the investor Carlyle. The Executive Board headed by CEO Markus Kamieth confirmed the targets for the year as a whole.