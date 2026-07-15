BASF, the world's largest chemical company, is becoming more optimistic about the full year following a better-than-expected second quarter.

BASF is now targeting earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), excluding special items, of 6.9 to 7.7 billion euros for 2026, as the DAX-listed company unexpectedly announced. Management had most recently set a target of 6.2 to 7.0 billion euros—following 6.6 billion euros in the previous year.

In the second quarter, operating profit amounted to 2.4 billion euros according to preliminary calculations, exceeding analysts' expectations. In the same period last year, BASF had reported 1.6 billion euros in operating profit. Sales rose 16 percent to 17.2 billion euros in the quarter due to higher prices and volumes.

The bottom line was a profit attributable to shareholders of 4.1 billion euros, up from 79 million euros a year ago. BASF benefited primarily from the sale of its coatings business to the U.S. private equity firm Carlyle, a deal worth billions. The company plans to present its full financial results and details for the second quarter on July 29.