Bathers in Sardinia had to seek refuge from a fire by the sea. 200 people were rescued at sea, several dozen cars burned. The fire-fighting work is ongoing.

In the south of the Italian Mediterranean island of Sardinia, around 200 bathers have been brought to safety from a forest fire. According to the Italian news agency Ansa, they were taken across the water to a safe harbor with the help of the coast guard and the financial police. Private boats also took part in the rescue. As far as is known, no one was injured.

The fire broke out in the afternoon on the Punta Molentis stretch of coast near the vacation resort of Villasimius - around 50 kilometers east of the island's capital Cagliari. Fanned by a dry mistral wind, the flames quickly spread to the surrounding vegetation and a parking lot. Many people sought refuge by the water, while thick clouds of smoke enveloped the beach, as can be seen on videos. According to the fire department, 40 cars burned out. Special forces with fire-fighting aircraft, helicopters and boats were still in action.

Sardinia is the second largest island in Italy after Sicily and is very popular with holidaymakers - many Germans also travel there regularly. There have been repeated fires on both islands in recent weeks. Authorities in Greece and Turkey are also currently battling serious fires.