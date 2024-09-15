Almost five grams of snuff can "supply" the best snuffers at the World Snuffing Championships. Bild: Keystone

Over 220 participants took part in the World Snuff Championships in Lucerne on Saturday. The competition was decided by a few thousandths of a gram of snuff, as the organizers announced on Sunday.

Physiognomic characteristics such as "a good nose" played a less important role than the combination of "skill and speed". In the weeks leading up to a championship, the best players practiced their dexterity every day.

The aim was to "supply" as much snuff as possible from a five-gram tin into the nose within one minute. Anyone who sneezed during the competition and the judging was disqualified. Snuff teams from Germany, Austria and the USA traveled to Switzerland for the competition.

0.003 grams decide for the women

Petra Leinfelder defended her title in the women's competition ahead of Regina Eder-Strobel and Tanja Gayr, all from SC Unterbuch-Damen in Germany. The first-placed woman snorted 4,973 grams, 0.003 grams more than the runner-up. In the men's competition, the President of the International Snuff Association, Erich Driendl, triumphed with 4,997 grams, ahead of Manuel Habermeier and Christian Knauer. All the podium places went to Germany, including in the team competition.

The competition attracted over 1200 visitors on Saturday evening. The next world championship will take place on July 25, 2026 in Nandlstadt, Bavaria. The Swiss Championships will be held in Willisau on June 21, 2025.

