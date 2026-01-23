In an interview, Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider called for better protection against sexual violence involving chemical substances. “We need to improve prevention and education,” Baume-Schneider told the *SonntagsBlick*.

The head of the Federal Department of Home Affairs (EDI) said in an interview—first published online on Sunday—that the public has been largely unaware that chemical subjugation also occurs at home. Cases that have recently come to light have demonstrated this. She expects that even more cases will come to light.

Although the Narcotics Act prohibits administering substances to a person in order to render them helpless and compliant, “But there is certainly room for improvement,” said Baume-Schneider. Legislative initiatives are aimed at closing loopholes, such as those related to the availability of medications.

"We need more prevention through education, and we need law enforcement agencies that consistently prosecute these crimes," said Baume-Schneider. Victims should not hesitate to seek help and should go to a hospital immediately.

Women “have shown great courage”

“The problem isn’t them, but the perpetrator,” said the interior minister. “SonntagsBlick” asked her about the case involving former Aargau SVP Grand Council member Patrick Frei, which recently came to light. He is alleged to have drugged and sexually abused several women and a minor. The Aargau Public Prosecutor’s Office announced this at the end of July. “The two women who went public have shown great courage,” said Baume-Schneider.

Violence against women is a structural problem that occurs throughout society. “Chemical subjugation and rape can happen anywhere—even when Swiss citizens are the perpetrators,” said the SP Federal Councilor. She expects an elected politician to behave in an even more exemplary manner than anyone else.

Back in February, the federal government had already announced a national strategy to combat domestic and gender-based violence. The Department of the Interior and the Department of Justice and Police intend to consolidate their existing efforts to combat violence into this joint strategy. The two departments plan to launch the strategy next year, as Baume-Schneider stated.