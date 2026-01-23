Federal Councilor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider sees knowledge of other national languages as key to Switzerland’s cohesion. “Multilingualism is one of our country’s greatest treasures,” she said Friday evening in Lucerne.

The SP magistrate from the Jura delivered the National Day commemorative address in front of the Lucerne Culture and Convention Center (KKL). She described multilingualism as a promise “that we truly want to understand one another, across linguistic and cultural boundaries.” She noted that the other regions and cantons serve as a source of inspiration.

Baume-Schneider criticized trends in German-speaking Switzerland—including in Lucerne—opposed to early French instruction. This weakens social cohesion, the Federal Councilor emphasized. Knowledge of the other national languages is more than just a matter for schools; it is an indispensable prerequisite for national cohesion. All levels of government, including the cantons, are responsible for this.

Multilingualism as a Competitive Advantage

Multilingualism makes Switzerland a cultural bridge between North and South and West and East, said Baume-Schneider. Multilingualism is also a competitive advantage, she noted, since 250 million Europeans speak one of Switzerland’s national languages. “What creative and economic potential,” she said.

She has high hopes for Switzerland because she has great faith in the Swiss people, said the Federal Councilor. She is repeatedly impressed by the energy, creativity, and dedication of the people. Above all, however, she is consistently impressed by the vitality of Swiss democracy. “We have learned to endure conflicts,” she said.

The National Day celebration in front of the KKL Luzern had already begun that afternoon. Since 2017, it has been organized by a private sponsoring association chaired by Council of States member Andrea Gmür (center). Prior to that, there had been no August 1 celebration in the city.