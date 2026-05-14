Men have to go straight to the toilet at larger venues, while women are often slowed down by long queues. This is unfair, say the Bavarian Greens. Bild: Sebastian Willnow/dpa/dpa-tmn

Women are at a disadvantage in front of the toilets at large public events. They are slowed down by long queues far more often than men. The Greens in Bavaria now want to change this.

Wilhelm Flemmer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Gender equality often ends in front of a public toilet, according to Bavarian Green politicians.

At larger events, there are often long queues in front of women's toilets, but not for men.

The Greens argue that this is unequal treatment of women. The parliamentary group has therefore tabled a motion in the Bavarian state parliament to amend an existing ordinance.

"These queues in front of the women's restroom are politically desirable," says Julia Post, member of the Bavarian state parliament. Show more

Women suffer at events with large crowds. If they are drawn to the toilet at a music concert or even just at a disco, they often have to make do with long waiting times in a never-ending queue.

Gentlemen, on the other hand, can usually make their way to the toilet unhindered. The Green Party in Bavaria now wants to put an end to this deplorable state of affairs.

The idea behind the plans of the Green parliamentary group in the Bavarian state parliament is that gender equality should not end at a festival toilet. That is why it has tabled a motion to this effect in parliament. Its headline reads clearly and unambiguously: "By the way, women have to go too".

"These queues in front of women's toilets are politically desirable", says Julia Post, a member of the Bavarian state parliament from the Green Party , to Bayerischer Rundfunk. "In any case, they are not a natural phenomenon, but the result of planning and infrastructure." Testimony to this "planning" is the Bavarian Assembly Venue Ordinance, which the Greens want to change with their request.

20 toilets to twelve

The ordinance stipulates how many toilets larger events must provide for their visitors. For example, women are entitled to twelve toilets at events with 1000 people. Men, on the other hand, are entitled to eight toilets - and twelve urinals. That makes a total of 20 toilets for men and twelve for women, which the Bavarian Greens believe is an injustice.

"We demand that there should be the same number of toilets for women as for men in future," says Post. According to BR, the Bavarian state parliament's building committee will vote on the motion next Tuesday. If there is a majority, the state government will have to take action. And if the proposal is finally given the green light, there would still be a catch: only new facilities would be affected, not existing ones.