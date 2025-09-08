Another crisis in Paris: these are the consequences of the fall of the government - Gallery It's not just a defeat for the prime minister, but also for Macron. (archive picture) Image: dpa Macron is now under pressure to act. (archive picture) Image: dpa Brussels is worried about France's budget situation. (symbolic image) Image: dpa In Berlin, the domestic political crisis is not expected to have any immediate impact on cooperation. (archive picture) Image: dpa Another crisis in Paris: these are the consequences of the fall of the government - Gallery It's not just a defeat for the prime minister, but also for Macron. (archive picture) Image: dpa Macron is now under pressure to act. (archive picture) Image: dpa Brussels is worried about France's budget situation. (symbolic image) Image: dpa In Berlin, the domestic political crisis is not expected to have any immediate impact on cooperation. (archive picture) Image: dpa

The shot backfired: instead of receiving a tailwind for its austerity budget, France's government is on the brink of collapse. What does this mean for the indebted country and its partners?

France is in all likelihood facing the next change of government.

Once again, France is heading into uncertain waters.

The current government will remain in office as caretaker until a new prime minister is appointed.

An unprecedented defeat instead of a liberating blow: France's center-right government is at an end after just nine months. Prime Minister François Bayrou unwittingly brought about the fall of the minority coalition himself by calling a vote of confidence in the National Assembly. Once again, France is heading into uncertain waters. But what exactly does the fall of the government mean for the ailing country and for Europe?

Does President Macron now have to resign?

No. The vote in the House of Commons was not about the office of head of state Emmanuel Macron. Nevertheless, the failure of the government is a bitter defeat for him. Bayrou is the second prime minister in a row to fall in just over a year. Michel Barnier, who was appointed at the beginning of September 2024, was brought down by the opposition in December.

Macron, who appoints the head of government as president, is partly to blame. Especially as the complicated political situation in parliament, in which no single camp has its own majority, can be traced back to the new parliamentary elections he brought about in 2024.

Pressure on Macron is likely to increase both on the streets and in parliament. An alliance, whose leadership is unclear, plans to blockade the country as early as Wednesday. There is a threat of a huge cross-sector strike next week. Marine Le Pen's right-wing nationalist party and France's left-wing camp are also likely to use the case to stir up a mood against Macron.

What happens now in France?

Following the fall, Prime Minister Bayrou must submit the resignation of his government to Macron. It is expected that the head of state will leave the cabinet in office as caretaker until a successor is found. It is possible that Macron will try to appoint a new head of government very quickly after Bayrou's resignation in order to get out of the line of fire and avoid political gridlock.

Pour la première fois dans l’histoire de la Ve République, un premier ministre tombe lors d’un vote de confiance. Il va devoir remettre sa démission au président de la République, Emmanuel Macron. pic.twitter.com/h1EqwsQ1f5 — Le Figaro (@Le_Figaro) September 8, 2025

However, as Macron's centrist bloc, the left-wing camp and Le Pen's right-wing nationalists are facing each other as three major forces without a majority of their own in the lower house, the search for a new prime minister is likely to be another difficult balancing act.

Theoretically, Macron could also dissolve the National Assembly again and call new elections. However, he has made it clear on several occasions that he does not want to resort to this option. However, if all else fails in the search for a prime minister, it is still conceivable that the French will be sent back to the ballot box.

What does the fall of the government mean for France's finances?

The draft austerity budget presented by Bayrou was actually intended to initiate a change of course in France's galloping national debt. Most recently, public debt had risen to around 114 percent of gross domestic product. This makes France the country in the eurozone with the highest debt ratio after Greece and Italy.

There is now a risk that austerity efforts will be delayed and weakened, which could have a negative impact on the interest burden of new government bonds and on the French economy. The prime minister had warned that debt repayments alone threatened to become the largest budget item, even before spending on education or defense.

What impact will this have on Europe's finances?

In Brussels, it is not so much the government crisis as the budget situation that is causing concern. The European Commission had already initiated criminal proceedings last year for excessive new borrowing and now fears that the situation could deteriorate further in view of the political situation. This could result in a renewed loss of confidence in the eurozone - even though it is now considered to be much more crisis-proof than it was during the Greek financial crisis.

Will the fall of the government affect relations with Berlin?

The imminent change of government will not initially change the fact that the two countries are moving closer together again after the difficult years under Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The domestic political crisis is not expected to have any immediate impact on cooperation in Berlin. "The French state will continue to act and will continue to function," said government spokesman Stefan Kornelius a few hours before the vote of confidence. "I think that the two countries will continue to be able to act and the exchange will remain close."

What does this mean for support for Ukraine?

France is supporting Ukraine with military resources, financially and through training programs for soldiers. In its Ukraine Support Tracker, the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel) states that France has provided military, financial and humanitarian government aid amounting to around 7.6 billion euros between 2022 and the end of June 2025 - just under 0.3 percent of its gross domestic product. This is in addition to a share of EU aid of around 12.1 billion euros. France has also defended its lower contribution compared to other EU countries and Germany by claiming that it supplies strategically important weapons for the defense of Ukraine.

The political paralysis resulting from the fall of the government could delay budget plans. Domestic political debates and repositioning could push foreign policy and therefore the issue of aid to Ukraine into the background. Western partners and Ukraine can then no longer hope for big leaps from the French.

The further weakening of Macron will place even more responsibility on German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Europe. As the USA continues to withdraw its support for Ukraine, Germany is now considered the most important partner of the country attacked by Russia in terms of arms deliveries and financial support.