According to the Federation of German Industries, the war in Iran is having a significant negative impact on global economic growth. Hopes for an economic recovery have been dealt a major blow by the conflict.

According to the Federation of German Industries (BDI), the war in Iran is having a significant negative impact on global economic growth. Hopes for an economic recovery, which had emerged at the beginning of the year, have been dealt a major blow by the conflict. (File photo)

The Federation of German Industries (BDI) expects global growth to decline by just under half a percentage point to 3 percent, according to the association’s Global Growth Outlook, published on Friday. Substantial investments in artificial intelligence prevented an even sharper slowdown.

Without the war, the pickup in demand and the AI boom would likely have driven global economic growth to between 3.3 and 3.4 percent (2025: 3.2 percent).

Minimal Growth Expected in Germany

For Germany, the industry association expects real growth of 0.6 percent following a strong second quarter. “The consistent implementation of investment projects and the reform agenda remains a top priority for strengthening Germany’s growth potential,” said BDI Chief Executive Tanja Gönner, according to a press release. “Global risks and uncertainties for companies remain high.”

If the conflict and the disruption to shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz continue, a even more significant slowdown in global growth is to be expected. According to the BDI’s estimates, global inflation will rise by a good one percentage point to over 4.5 percent.

Significant regional differences

There are plenty of regional differences: While the U.S. is expected to grow by a solid 2 percent, according to the BDI, Europe will go through a period of weakness, growing by 0.8 percent. China is expected to grow at a comparatively modest rate of 4.6 percent.