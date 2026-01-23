The BDI sees the war in Iran as a setback for the global economy. The conflict is also having an impact in Germany. Investments in AI are mitigating the consequences, but uncertainty remains high.

According to the Federation of German Industries (BDI), the war in Iran is significantly hampering global economic growth. Hopes for an economic recovery that had emerged at the beginning of the year have been significantly dampened by the conflict, according to the BDI’s Global Growth Outlook.

The BDI expects global growth to decline by just under half a percentage point to 3 percent. Heavy investment in artificial intelligence would have prevented an even sharper slowdown. Without the war, the revival in demand and the AI boom would likely have propelled the global economy toward 3.3 to 3.4 percent growth (2025: 3.2 percent).

Industry Association Forecasts Minimal Growth in Germany

For Germany, the industry association expects real growth of 0.6 percent following a strong second quarter. ““The consistent implementation of investment projects and the reform agenda remains a top priority in order to strengthen Germany’s growth potential,” said BDI Chief Executive Tanja Gönner, according to a press release. “Global risks and uncertainties for companies remain high.”

If the conflict and the disruption to shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz continue, a even more significant slowdown in global growth is to be expected. According to the BDI’s estimates, global inflation will rise by a good one percentage point to over 4.5 percent.

Significant regional differences

There are plenty of regional differences: While the U.S. is expected to grow by a solid 2 percent, according to the BDI, Europe will go through a period of weakness, growing by 0.8 percent. China is expected to grow at a comparatively modest rate of 4.6 percent.