Customs office warns of fraud scam Be careful if you find this mail from the federal government in your mailbox

Dominik Müller

18.12.2025

It's not that easy to get your money back from customs.
It's not that easy to get your money back from customs.
Gemini @blue News

Fraudulent emails in the name of the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (BAZG) promise an alleged refund of Swiss VAT. The perpetrators use this scam to try to obtain the recipients' personal data and credit card details.

18.12.2025, 10:09

18.12.2025, 11:21

In their emails, the perpetrators pretend to be the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (BAZG) and inform numerous people of an alleged refund claim. According to the message, there is a possibility that a recent purchase is eligible for a VAT refund of several hundred francs.

A screenshot of the fraudulent e-mail.
A screenshot of the fraudulent e-mail.
BAZG

Recipients are redirected to a website via a link to allegedly check a refund claim. This appears trustworthy at first glance, as it is designed in the corporate design of the Swiss Confederation. Among other things, the official header and the coat of arms of the Swiss Confederation in the triangular shield are misused. This is intended to simulate an authentic website and deceive the trust of potential victims.

Five perfidious tricks. These scams are the most dangerous for senior citizens

Five perfidious tricksThese scams are the most dangerous for senior citizens

The victims are then asked to enter their personal details and credit card details. Once this information has been submitted, the perpetrators can misuse it for unauthorized transactions. In addition, the six-digit verification code is requested, which is used to bypass security mechanisms such as two-factor authentication.

This is what the fake website looks like.
This is what the fake website looks like.
BAZG

What should I do?

  • Forward potential fraud e-mails to Cybercrimepolice.ch.
  • Ignore the e-mail and delete it or move it to your junk or spam folder.
  • Never follow links from e-mails, text messages, etc. or from other websites, as they may be visually altered.
  • Never disclose sensitive data about yourself if you have not carried out thorough checks beforehand.
  • If in doubt, it is advisable to ask the company in question directly to clarify the seriousness of the e-mail.
Show more

I have already disclosed my data

  • Inform your financial institution immediately and have the bank/debit cards involved blocked.
  • Go to your local cantonal police office by telephone and file a complaint.
Show more

