Instead of a relaxed journey through the Swiss Alps, modern cars are currently causing involuntary breaks during loading. The reason for this is software updates.

In some cases, the cars even have to be towed away to ensure that traffic flows again.

Operators of rail and ferry services warn against updates during the journey and call for more information from dealers and automobile associations. Show more

Modern cars are no longer simple means of transportation. They are like computers on wheels with high-tech functions: Navigation systems, safety analysis and entertainment features are standard. But these technologies also require regular software updates. And therein lies the problem: many drivers use supposed breaks, for example on car trains or ferries, to update their systems. But what if the update has not been completed by the time they reach their destination station?

"The vehicles then block the unloading process and, in the worst case, have to be towed away," explains Colin Cuvit, spokesman for BLS, which operates the car transport service between Kandersteg and Goppenstein, to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. Stable internet connections are a rarity in the narrow tunnels of the Lötschberg route, which often delays or even interrupts updates.

Display boards to raise awareness

The journey through the Lötschberg tunnel takes around 40 minutes - too short for many software updates. Nevertheless, frequent drivers and commuters in particular repeatedly decide to try to start an update while driving through. The result: traffic jams at the destination station and annoyed fellow travelers.

To prevent this problem, various display boards at train stations and ferry ports now warn: "Do not start vehicle updates on car train." Nevertheless, according to Cuvit, incidents occur time and again. Yvonne Dünser from the Rhaetian Railway, which operates the route between Klosters and Sagliains through the Vereina Tunnel, reports similar reports. They are still relying on verbal information, but with increasing disruptions, it is conceivable that customers will become more aware.

The phenomenon does not only affect car trains. The popular ferry connection between Horgen and Meilen on Lake Zurich is also familiar with the problem. "It has already happened that cars have crossed the lake several times because they could no longer drive off the ferry," reports the operating company. For this reason, the unmistakable message on the display boards is: "Please do not make any updates to the car on the ferry, the crossing is not enough!!!"

Who is responsible?

Thomas Rücker, Director of the Swiss Automobile Association Auto-Schweiz, sees a need for action. "We are working with various organizations to train novice drivers in particular in how to use the new technology," says Rücker. However, long-time drivers also need to be made more aware. After all, only a few take the time to read their vehicle's operating instructions thoroughly.

The solution could therefore also be for car manufacturers to make their customers more aware of the risks and special features of software updates at the time of purchase. Rücker emphasizes: "Ultimately, the responsibility lies with the drivers. An update should only be carried out if the car is parked safely and for a longer period of time."