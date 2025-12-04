The highway vignette for 2025 is valid until the end of January 2026. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

The 2026 highway vignette is here - and with it a wave of scams on the internet. The federal government and consumer protection warn against unofficial sales platforms.

Since 2024, the freeway vignette can be purchased electronically.

The Federal Customs Office and Consumer Protection warn against fraud through fake websites and overpriced unofficial providers.

The official e-vignette costs CHF 40, is linked to a license plate and offers practical advantages such as easier replacement when selling a car or when used by foreign drivers. Show more

The freeway vignette for next year is now available. Since 2024, it can also be purchased electronically - as an alternative to windshield stickers. Around 45 percent of buyers opted for the digital version of the 2025 vignette.

However, caution is advised: "In recent weeks, there have been an increasing number of reports of online fraud involving the Swiss e-vignette," writes the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (FOCBS) on its website. On the one hand, there are fake websites on the internet where you can supposedly buy the vignette. On the other hand, people are receiving e-mails asking them to re-enter their payment details after the purchase.

Consumer protection also warns of vignette rip-offs in a post on Instagram. In addition to the official federal sales channel, there are other unofficial providers. "You can also get the e-vignette from these free riders, but at a higher price: instead of CHF 40, it costs up to CHF 50, depending on the provider," the post says.

No emails, no deposit

Both the BAZG and Consumer Protection strongly advise that e-vignettes should only be purchased via the official federal government channel. The BAZG charges exactly CHF 40 for the e-vignette and no deposit. The BAZG also states that it never asks for confirmation of payment information by e-mail.

The so-called e-vignette is valid for a specific number plate. This has several advantages - for example, if the car is sold but the number is kept. The electronic version also has financial advantages for owners of several cars that use the same number plate.

No time pressure when buying

Other advantages of the e-vignette? There is no need to scratch off old, no longer valid adhesive labels from the windshield. And it also simplifies the process for foreign drivers, especially as the e-vignette can be purchased before crossing the border.

Whether digital or physical: there is no need to hurry to buy a vignette, the current 2025 vignette is valid until the end of January 2026.

