Under the often cloudy skies in the Netherlands, guests in beach cafés tend to forget their sunscreen. Ideal conditions for sunburn. IMAGO/F. Berger

In the Netherlands, guests at many beach restaurants can not only order food and drinks, but also sunscreen. The aim is to reduce the high rate of skin cancer.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Netherlands has a temperate maritime climate with lots of wind and clouds.

The pleasant temperatures increase the risk of sunburn.

As part of a prevention program against skin cancer, beach cafés now also offer sun creams. Show more

Around 160 catering establishments in the Netherlands are taking part in a new sunburn prevention program. In addition to food, they also offer sun creams, reports theGuardian.

The country on the North Sea may not be known for its tropical climate, but the Dutch still have one of the highest diagnosis rates for melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, in Europe.

The coast has a temperate maritime climate, which means that the wind often cools you down, but the sun's rays are also very strong. This combination can lead to sunburn quickly and unnoticed.

Double the risk of skin cancer after five sunburns

According to the Dutch National Cancer Organization (IKNL), one in five people in the Netherlands will develop some form of skin cancer during their lifetime. It is the most common form, accounting for 52 percent of cancer cases and increasing faster than the ageing population.

The health insurer behind the program, Zilveren Kruis, believes that 95 percent of cases could be prevented by the correct use of sun protection.

How to protect yourself from the sun stay out of the sun at midday. It is vertical in the sky and the radiation is particularly strong.

cover as much skin as possible with clothing, including a hat and sunglasses.

apply a sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher to the remaining skin that is exposed to the sun.

Repeat this at regular intervals. Show more

The American Skin Cancer Foundation is very clear about the link between sunburn and skin cancer: after five or more sunburns, the risk of skin cancer doubles.