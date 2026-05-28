Call for help in the vegetable patch: bean plants call for air support when attacked by caterpillars using a scent. When the plant registers caterpillar damage, it emits a scent that attracts predatory wasps to hunt the caterpillars.

When beans call for help, wasps rush to their defense.

This was shown by an international research team involving the University of Neuchâtel in a study published in the latest issue of the journal "Science Advances".

At the center of the discovery is a specific protein sensor on the leaf surfaces of the common bean (Phaseolus vulgaris), the so-called inceptin receptor (INR). As soon as a caterpillar feeds on the plant, its saliva enters the tissue. The INR sensor recognizes the protein fragment inceptin.

Instead of just passively accepting the damage, the bean then triggers a chemical defense chain. It produces and emits a specific mixture of volatile fragrances.

This call for help is invisible to the human eye and nose - but for the caterpillar's natural enemies, the mixture of scents signals that a prey animal is waiting.

Confirmed with a field test

The researchers demonstrated the effectiveness of this natural alarm system in field trials in Mexico. They used two groups of bean plants: one with a functioning INR receptor and one with a naturally occurring genetic mutation that renders the receptor non-functional. They placed caterpillars on both types of plants as bait.

The result was clear: predatory wasps of the genera Polybia and Mischocyttarus were attracted by the scents of the plants with an intact receptor. They attacked the bait caterpillars on these plants much more frequently. On the plants with the defective receptor, there was a 40 percent lower attack rate by the wasps.

According to the researchers, the findings could be important for the development of sustainable cultivation systems.