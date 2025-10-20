Billy Halloran had to be taken to hospital after a bear attack. Bild: Billy Halloran

Billy Halloran will probably never forget this jog: He encountered two black bears while running in Japan. Now one of his arms is "unusable".

Julian Weinberger

No time? blue News summarizes for you A jog ended in hospital for Billy Halloran: the New Zealander was attacked by a black bear in Japan.

After the attack, the runner had to undergo three operations.

The encounter is an expression of a larger problem in Japan's forests: The number of bear attacks is higher than it has been since 2006. Show more

Just to clear his head from the stress of everyday life in the city: this was Billy Halloran's motto when he went for a jog in a forest near Myoko. The New Zealander has lived in the Japanese city for several years. The 32-year-old exhausted himself during the sports session at the beginning of October and ended up running for his life - and not just literally.

As Halloran told CNN, he suddenly crossed paths with two black bears during his run. The encounter ended with serious injuries and the 32-year-old was lucky to escape with his life.

Bear weighing 60 kilos attacks runner

Although he had previously driven into the countryside by car, this was out of the question as a means of escape from the animals: it was miles away. When the bears looked at him from the bushes, he panicked and weighed up his options, Halloran recalled.

He tried to retreat inconspicuously - but it was too late: one of the bears turned in his direction. "He was about my size, an adult. At least 60 kilos," the New Zealander described the animal to CNN. He tried to chase the bear away with loud screams.

Shortly after his accident, Billy Halloran was able to laugh again. Bild: Billy Halloran

But his measures did not work, instead the bear attacked the runner. To prevent worse, Halloran instinctively pulled his arm in front of his face. "He grabbed my arm and I was knocked to the ground," said the jogger, describing the accident. "With one bite, my arm was useless." His leg was also affected. After several more scratches and bites, the bear let go of him.

Injured jogger needs three operations

Fortunately for Halloran, his adrenaline was still at its peak, which is why he was able to stand up despite the serious injuries. He covered another kilometer with his broken arm and badly damaged leg before his wife took him to hospital by car. He had previously informed her by cell phone.

Although the 32-year-old escaped with his life, his full recovery will still take some time after three operations. Among other things, surgeons performed a hip transplant to replace a piece of bone. Meanwhile, metal plates stabilize Halloran's arm.

Japanese government declares war on bears

The example of the injured jogger highlights an increasingly serious problem in Japan's forests. In 2025, over 100 people fell victim to bears, at least seven of whom succumbed to their injuries. The last time the numbers were this high was in 2006.

The government has recognized the problem: Last Friday, it said it wanted to regulate the bear population more strictly with immediate effect. In the meantime, residents are using bells and loud music to scare bears away in the worst-case scenario - so that they are spared a fate similar to that of Billy Halloran.

Despite the painful encounter, he doesn't want to be put off the sport. "I've just become a little more cautious about my activities," he said. Provided he recovers quickly, however, he is looking forward to "going snowboarding a bit in view of the upcoming winter to get back into shape and back into nature".