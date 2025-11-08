Amid a record number of bear attacks in Japan, a curious incident in Yonezawa is now making headlines. An animal broke into a spa hotel there.

Oliver Kohlmaier

In the northern Japanese city of Yonezawa, a bear broke into a spa hotel. However, the predator was far more interested in the food inside than the traditional "onsen" bath.

The predator, which was over one meter tall, rumbled around the building for four hours before it was killed by emergency services. "It was very scary," says the owner of the inn, "all the fridge doors were ripped open."

Fortunately, there were no people in the building at the time of the attack. Bears are killing and injuring more and more people in Japan. Between April and October, a total of 100 people were attacked across the country. There were 13 deaths. The government has already sent soldiers to Akita Prefecture, which is particularly affected.