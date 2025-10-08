The bear came through the main entrance, went on the rampage and injured two people. Bild: Gunma Prefectural Police

Panic in a supermarket: a bear went on the rampage in a store in the Japanese city of Numata and injured two people. Incidents involving bears are becoming increasingly common in the country.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you There has been another incident involving a bear in Japan.

The animal forced its way into a supermarket, went on the rampage and injured two people.

The bear "came in through the main entrance" and stayed in the store for about four minutes, said supermarket employee Hiroshi Horikawa.

According to the supermarket manager, there were around 30 to 40 customers in the store at the time.

The number of incidents involving bears has been increasing in Japan for years. Show more

A bear has entered a supermarket in Japan, injuring two people and causing panic. The animal suddenly appeared in the store in Numata, north of Tokyo, on Tuesday evening, police and firefighters reported on Wednesday.

The bear "came in through the main entrance" and stayed in the store for about four minutes, said supermarket employee Hiroshi Horikawa.

"It almost climbed onto the fish chest and broke glass. In the fruit and vegetable section, he knocked over a pile of avocados and stomped on them." According to the supermarket manager, there were around 30 to 40 customers in the store at the time.

More and more incidents with bears

Meanwhile, a man was found dead in a mountain range in the northern Japanese region of Iwate after a suspected bear attack, as the broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday, citing the police.

The number of incidents involving bears has been increasing in Japan for several years. Between April and September of this year, a total of 103 people were injured by bear attacks and five further attacks were fatal, according to the Ministry of the Environment. Just last Sunday, a Spanish tourist was attacked by a bear at a bus stop in the central Japanese village of Shirakawa-go.

Climate change has consequences for the food sources and hibernation periods of bears and, according to scientists, contributes to the fact that the animals are increasingly entering human settlements in search of food.