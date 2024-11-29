The annual "Bilanz" ranking lists the 300 richest Swiss people in 2024. sda

The total wealth of the 300 richest people in Switzerland will reach a new high of CHF 833.5 billion in 2024. But it's not just the figures that impress.

The trade magazine "Bilanz" publishes its annual ranking of the 300 richest Swiss people.

Twelve newcomers enrich the list of the 300 richest Swiss, including crypto investor Giancarlo Devasini.

The total wealth of the richest amounts to 833.5 billion Swiss francs, which is a new all-time high.

The Kamprad family, also known as the Ikea heirs, loses its top position after more than 20 years.

Prominent names such as Roger Federer, Christoph Blocher and Sergio Ermotti can also be found in the ranking. Show more

The list of the 300 richest people in Switzerland, published by the specialist magazine "Bilanz", has some exciting new additions this year. Twelve new super-rich people have made it into the exclusive club, bringing their combined wealth to an impressive CHF 12.3 billion.

But this year, it's not just the new additions that are surprising, but also the circumstances. The list of the 300 richest Swiss people contains these seven surprises.

Crypto king stands out

With a fortune of 7.5 billion Swiss francs, Giancarlo Devasini takes 26th place on the list - right from his debut. Devasini, a former plastic surgeon and investor from Italy, holds 47% of Tether, the world's third-largest cryptocurrency. However, he owes his inclusion in the list not to a sudden windfall, but to a relocation: Devasini has recently made Lugano his home.

The Ticino city has emerged as an Eldorado for cryptocurrencies and wants to become the European crypto capital. An environment that magically attracts pioneers like Devasini.

Ikea knocked off the top spot after over 20 years

For more than two decades, the Kamprads were unchallenged at the top of Switzerland's richest list. At first, Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad dominated, later his three sons Jonas, Mathias and Peter Kamprad took over the place in the sun. But 2024 brings a surprise: the former number one candidates have fallen out of the top ten. What is behind this fall?

The explanation lies in the complex ownership structure of the Swedish furniture giant. The Kamprad brothers do not officially own the Ikea empire. The more than 450 Ikea stores worldwide, which generated a profit of 2.2 billion euros last year alone, are owned by the Ingka Foundation, which primarily pursues charitable purposes. This means that the profits remain with Ikea and do not flow into the Kamprads' private coffers. Jonas, Mathias and Peter Kamprad, all with Swiss passports, continue to enjoy life in Switzerland.

To the top with tasty treats

Traditional companies also provide a breath of fresh air in the list: Milan and Tomas Prenosil, the brothers behind the famous Confiserie Sprüngli, are making their debut this year. At 275 million francs, their success is just as sweet as the famous Luxemburgerli. Their almost 30 branches attract gourmets from all over the world and are a symbol of Swiss gourmet culture.

Surprise in politics

Ruedi Noser, the former member of the National Council and Council of States from Zurich, narrowly made it into the top 300. The IT entrepreneur is the sole shareholder of Noser Management and has built the Noser Group into one of the leading players in the Swiss IT sector. With a fortune of 125 million francs, he is ranked 295th.

The richest are richer than ever

The rich are getting richer - at least in Switzerland. The assets of the 300 wealthiest people in the country have reached a new high. At an incredible CHF 833.5 billion, the previous record from 2021 (CHF 821.8 billion) has been surpassed.

The years 2022 and 2023 initially put a damper on the wealthiest. After the all-time high of 2021, total wealth fell below the CHF 800 billion mark - a rare decline. But the comeback was successful in 2024. Driven by booming sectors such as technology, pharmaceuticals and cryptocurrencies, assets climbed to a new record level. By way of comparison, when the list was first published 36 years ago in 1988, the total wealth of the 100 richest people in Switzerland at the time amounted to "only" CHF 66 billion.

In addition to business giants, the list also includes celebrities

In addition to newcomers and industry pioneers, prominent personalities and well-known families are also among the 300 richest people in Switzerland.

The Bertarelli family, led by Ernesto Bertarelli, famous for the America's Cup, ranks 8th with an estimated fortune of CHF 16 to 17 billion. The Blocher family follows close behind the Bertarellis with a fortune of CHF 15 to 16 billion. Christoph Blocher, former SVP Federal Councillor and a formative figure in Swiss politics, has built up a considerable fortune with his family, mainly based on investments in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries.

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti, who wrote a decisive chapter in Swiss economic history with the takeover of Credit Suisse, has an estimated fortune of 150 to 200 million francs.

Roger Federer is also on the list - and not for the first time. With an estimated fortune of up to CHF 1 billion, he has made it into the exclusive circle of the super-rich. In addition to his sporting success, Federer has used lucrative advertising contracts and shareholdings in companies to increase his fortune. He remains a prime example of how sports stars can achieve long-term financial success.

The youngest richest Swiss

Back in May, the trade magazine "Bilanz" published a ranking of the richest Swiss under 40, which revealed that Joël Dicker, a 38-year-old writer and publisher from Geneva, will be on the list of the richest Swiss under 40 in 2024. His fortune is estimated at between 20 and 50 million francs.

In the show business category, 36-year-old pop singer Beatrice Egli tops the list with an estimated fortune of CHF 2 to 5 million. However, it can be assumed that there are also younger heirs in Switzerland whose assets are not publicly known due to foundation structures or other reasons. The names are not known in this context.