The Hair & Skin beauty chain has gone bankrupt - including the branch in Lucerne.

Following the bankruptcy of the Hair & Skin beauty chain, former customers are receiving debt collection letters for services not rendered. One case shows how a customer successfully took action against the claim.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A customer remains without treatment after the bankruptcy of Hair & Skin Medical AG, but is still being pursued for outstanding invoices.

This is apparently not an isolated case.

In July 2024, Sonja Hähne from Baden in the canton of Aargau opted for 16 hair treatments at Hair & Skin Medical in order to get fuller hair. The costs of CHF 7,000 were to be paid in installments of CHF 210 to the debt collection company MF Group - which is collecting outstanding debts for Hair & Skin.

But after the first treatment, the company went bankrupt and Hähne did not receive any further treatments. However, this did not stop the company from sending reminders and finally a threat of debt collection for the remaining amount, as the "Beobachter" reports.

The invoice also included almost 1,000 francs for damages caused by delay, interest and "credit check costs", issued by the debt collection agency Infoscore. Hähne called in her legal expenses insurance - and ultimately submitted a successful legal proposal. After nine months, the case was closed for her.

Not an isolated case

Hähne is apparently not the only person affected. Around a dozen people contacted the "Beobachter" advice center to complain about the debt collection methods used on behalf of Hair & Skin. Some reported that a law firm was exerting pressure to withdraw the legal proposal.

The MF Group had demanded the contract with Hair & Skin from customers who allegedly still owed money as proof that the debt collection was unfounded. However, many of them, including Hähne, never received a contract. According to the law, however, the party claiming gold is liable and must prove that the amount is owed.

MF Group and Infoscore are part of the German Riverty Group, which belongs to the Bertelsmann Group. Riverty's press office explained at the request of the "Beobachter" that the claims are legally independent of the bankruptcy and are still owed. They emphasize that the claim would be canceled if proof of non-performance was provided.

