If beavers were to be reintroduced to or removed from certain areas, this would have a major impact on the appearance of river landscapes.

People change the landscape with excavators, bulldozers and bulldozers - but they are not the only ones. Animals also act as architects and landscape planners.

Beavers create entire wetlands, termites build meter-high hills, salmon reshape riverbeds. Researchers at Queen Mary University of London have now looked at the extent to which they collectively reshape the earth's surface for the first time in a study.

"This research shows that the role of animals in shaping the Earth's landscapes is much more significant than previously thought," said lead author Gemma Harvey. Most of the studies that have been carried out so far have only looked at individual animal species. For the analysis, the research team systematically collected information on freshwater and terrestrial ecosystems.

Burrowing scorpions and heavy hippos

"Freshwater crayfish change bank erosion and sediment transport", the researchers cite one example, "ant hill landscapes influence soil erosion and runoff".

If beavers were to be reintroduced to or removed from certain areas, this would have a major impact on the appearance of river landscapes. Burrowing scorpions and numerous fish also have an impact on the landscape, as do hippos, whose tracks could represent the beginning of drainage networks.

There are likely to be more natural engineers

The study, which was published in the "Proceedings" of the US National Academy of Sciences ("PNAS"), concludes that wild animals collectively expend an incredible amount of energy to shape the earth's surface. This energy is equivalent to "hundreds of thousands of extreme floods".

The team compiled effects from more than 500 wildlife and 5 livestock species, including insects, mammals, fish, birds and reptiles. However, the researchers note that animals in the tropics and subtropics in particular are underrepresented due to a lack of research - in other words, there are many more animals globally that are reshaping landscapes.

Effects of livestock even greater

Farm animals, i.e. cattle, yaks, goats, sheep and horses, are likely to have an even greater impact on geomorphological processes, the researchers write, because there are so many of them worldwide and they are large mammals. Their contribution is estimated in the study to be 450 times that of wild animals.

In conclusion, the authors write that many animal actors are likely to be overlooked - because they are too small, such as insects, or because they live underwater or underground. For others, the effects may not be so obvious.

The calculations therefore represent "a minimum and probably a significant underestimate". Coastal and marine areas were also not considered.